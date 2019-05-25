RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stake Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,340,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 792,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,573,000 after purchasing an additional 343,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $40,462,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,941,000 after purchasing an additional 193,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,031,000 after acquiring an additional 166,575 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,036,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $173.52 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $173.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-stake-increased-by-etf-managers-group-llc.html.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.