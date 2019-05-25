ReneSola (SOL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola’s revenue growth prospects from the nation seems bleak, with the U.S. administration having imposed a tariff of 30% on the import of solar panels and modules. Solar industry trends and market volatility along with unfavorable changes in supply and demand for solar power products throughout the value chain may pose potential threats to the business. A significant portion of ReneSola’s revenues is denominated in foreign currencies. As the company expands its distribution network internationally, its exposure to fluctuations in currency exchange rates rises, which may impact its financial performance. Over the past year, its share price has underperformed its industry. However, ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from both domestic and international customers. It is also focused on monetizing its project portfolio, while looking for opportunities to expand pipeline across key markets.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOL. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of SOL opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ReneSola has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.98% of ReneSola worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

