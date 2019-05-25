Rentberry 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $239.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $342,727.00 and $239.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00434702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.01156701 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00142500 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004318 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

