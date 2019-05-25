Retirement Income Solutions Inc Sells 323 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 52,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

