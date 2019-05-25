Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 651 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ExlService were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter worth $95,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, VP Nagaraja Srivatsan sold 1,416 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $87,296.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 542 shares in the company, valued at $33,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,030 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $126,448.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,791.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,238 shares of company stock worth $2,012,980. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut ExlService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

