Roku Inc (ROKU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,283,000 after purchasing an additional 925,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 378.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,676 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth $117,951,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,154.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,991 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $7,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $2,404,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,320 shares of company stock worth $22,570,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

ROKU opened at $95.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,197.25 and a beta of 3.61. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $95.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/roku-inc-roku-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.