Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.73.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.75.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 109,290 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 246.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

