Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $18,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4,210.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 316,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after acquiring an additional 57,943 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of AMBA opened at $38.24 on Friday. Ambarella Inc has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,886 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $81,286.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,949.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,308 over the last ninety days. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

