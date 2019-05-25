Royal Bank of Canada Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.34.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CSFB set a C$109.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.80.

RY opened at C$103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.10 and a 12 month high of C$107.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.19. The firm had revenue of C$11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.93 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.17%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.11, for a total transaction of C$843,342.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$599,703.19. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total value of C$94,377.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,411.37. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,894 shares of company stock worth $4,041,077.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.