Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.99.

TSE:PSK opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 48.42. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$27.39.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36960492374602 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.11%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

