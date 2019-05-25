S & T Bancorp (STBA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

STBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.39 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 29.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3,853.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

