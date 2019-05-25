Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 814,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766,117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,210.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sally Beauty to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.31.

NYSE:SBH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 110.97%. The firm had revenue of $945.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

