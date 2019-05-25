San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0269 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

SJT stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

