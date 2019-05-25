SAP SE (SAP) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 919,739 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $106,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

NYSE:SAP opened at $127.51 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.6961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

