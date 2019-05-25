Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.49 ($11.04).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €6.73 ($7.82) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.