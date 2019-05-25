SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

SBGSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

SBGSY opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

