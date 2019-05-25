Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €75.35 ($87.62).

EPA:SU opened at €73.90 ($85.93) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

