Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Corp. is a newly organized Business Combination Company, or BCC. A BCC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination, an unidentified operating business. The Company intends to focus on identifying one or more businesses or assets in the maritime shipping industry, but will not be limited to pursuing acquisition opportunities only within that industry. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHIP. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial cut Seanergy Maritime from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seanergy Maritime from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

SHIP opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($1.64). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

