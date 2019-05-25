Serco Group (SRP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.61) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Serco Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 138.30 ($1.81).

In other Serco Group news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £64,500 ($84,280.67). Also, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

