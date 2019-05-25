SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 999,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after acquiring an additional 77,337 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 181,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at about $7,264,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,792,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTU shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,090.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $660,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,210,690.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,288 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,811. 5.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/sg-americas-securities-llc-takes-457000-position-in-virtusa-co-vrtu.html.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.