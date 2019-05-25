SGOCO Group (SGOC) vs. Harmonic (HLIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

This table compares SGOCO Group and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A Harmonic -4.74% -0.08% -0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SGOCO Group and Harmonic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $7.31, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harmonic is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Volatility and Risk

SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harmonic has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGOCO Group and Harmonic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $1.58 million 7.36 -$12.37 million N/A N/A Harmonic $403.56 million 1.18 -$21.03 million $0.03 179.33

SGOCO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats SGOCO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies. This segment's video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as cloud media processing, broadcast and over-the-top encoders, contribution encoders, high-density transcoders and stream processing, multiscreen delivery, decoders and descramblers, and video servers. This segment also provides video-optimized storage systems; and unified video playout and processing software-as-a-service solutions. The Cable Access segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including CableOS software-based cable access solutions; and narrowcast services gateway products primarily to cable operators. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as maintenance and support, consulting, implementation, program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through independent resellers and systems integrators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.