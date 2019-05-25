Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 6,381 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,819.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,093,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,014,719 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,098,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,019,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 961.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,196,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,453 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,959,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 877,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.14 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,575 shares of company stock valued at $235,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

