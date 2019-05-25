Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of SU stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

