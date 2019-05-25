Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Stake Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,170 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,021.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,268. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

