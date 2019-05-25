Short Interest in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (AXNX) Grows By 27.5%

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,518 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the April 15th total of 1,143,214 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,157 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.83, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.15 million and a PE ratio of -6.81. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $374,060.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $24,942,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,551,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $12,072,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

