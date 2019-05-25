Short Interest in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Expands By 19.1%

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,043 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 8,695,299 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,588,348 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

SGMS stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a PEG ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

