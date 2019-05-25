SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SILV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.63 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.82.

NASDAQ:SILV opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 51.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

