Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

In other news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.33. 1,148,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,145. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $158.21 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

