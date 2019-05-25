SmartFinancial (SMBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. FIG Partners initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $298.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.54. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Monique Berke acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.