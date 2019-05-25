Societe Generale (SCGLY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Societe Generale has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Societe Generale has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

