Southern (SO) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.44

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.44 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 3723332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, February 25th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

In other news, Director Henry A. Clark III bought 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.19 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,035 shares of company stock worth $13,920,112. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Southern by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,781,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,083,000 after buying an additional 852,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after buying an additional 1,324,658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Southern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 556,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Southern by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

