Spark Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT)

Spark Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff L. Vacirca purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.93. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Odonate Therapeutics Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

