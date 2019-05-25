Sprouts Reaches Market Capitalization of $662,333.00 (SPRTS)

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Sprouts has a total market cap of $662,333.00 and $484.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sprouts has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sprouts coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sprouts Coin Profile

Sprouts (SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,726,623,630,067 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sprouts’ official website is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Sprouts

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sprouts should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

