Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,600 Shares of American Express (AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after acquiring an additional 364,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,477,488 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,334,916,000 after purchasing an additional 300,504 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,681,552 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,018,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,809 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,705,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Stephens set a $131.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.63.

In other news, insider Michael John O’neill sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,794,441.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,077.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

