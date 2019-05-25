SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $503.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will post $503.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $507.30 million and the lowest is $500.09 million. SPX Flow posted sales of $531.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.11 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

FLOW traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 148,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,323. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.20. SPX Flow has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,711,000 after acquiring an additional 58,807 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,118,000 after acquiring an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,121,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after acquiring an additional 588,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

