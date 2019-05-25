State Auto Financial (STFC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

STFC stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. State Auto Financial has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.41.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $367.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. State Auto Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 130.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.