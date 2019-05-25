State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $71,282.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,848 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

