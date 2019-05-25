Stein Mart (SMRT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 5,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stein Mart stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.67% of Stein Mart worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

