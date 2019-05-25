Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 492 Shares of Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Wageworks by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAGE opened at $50.10 on Friday. Wageworks Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Wageworks had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wageworks Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Wageworks from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wageworks to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wageworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

