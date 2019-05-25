Steven J. Meyer Acquires 15,000 Shares of Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Stock

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Director Steven J. Meyer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKRX opened at $4.04 on Friday. Akorn, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $508.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Akorn had a negative net margin of 67.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akorn by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Akorn by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Akorn by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Akorn by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Akorn by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

AKRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Akorn in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

