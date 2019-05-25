Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $131.40 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

