Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

EDI opened at $12.59 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

