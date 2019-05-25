Stronghold USD (USDS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $408,412.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Stronghold USD has a total market cap of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stronghold USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stronghold, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. Over the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00424413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.01147500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00143571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004401 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stronghold USD Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg. The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg.

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

