Summit Securities Group LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 150,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 573,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,811 shares of company stock worth $4,657,346. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

