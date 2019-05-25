Sunrun (RUN) Given a $24.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a $24.00 price target by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RUN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Vassallo sold 7,726 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $123,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at $636,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 766,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $12,458,428.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,350,364 shares of company stock worth $21,708,842 and sold 400,603 shares worth $6,521,168. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

