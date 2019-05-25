SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.05 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

