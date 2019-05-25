SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18,997.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $299,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,359,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,866 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

SYSCO stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

