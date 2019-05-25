TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC) & The Competition Critical Survey

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ: TLC) is one of 559 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S 0 0 4 0 3.00 TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Competitors 4764 13482 28267 1027 2.54

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.80%. Given TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S -414.31% -150.37% -68.84% TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Competitors -1,568.91% -834.64% -27.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S $2.04 million -$29.45 million -11.40 TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Competitors $2.14 billion $223.61 million -4.21

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S peers beat TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site. The company provides various product candidates that target various areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology. Its lead product candidate is TLC599, is an intraarticular injectable BioSeizer formulation of the API steroid dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP) that is in Phase II clinical trials for knee osteoarthritis pain. The company's product candidates also comprises TLC399, BioSeizer formulation of DSP intended as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion; TLC590, a non-opioid anesthetic for post-surgical pain management; and TLC178, an API to treat rhabdomyosarcoma. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan with offices in Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Leiden, Melbourne, Shanghai, South San Francisco, and Tokyo.

