Target Co. (TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report sales of $18.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.47 billion and the lowest is $18.15 billion. Target reported sales of $17.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $77.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.39 billion to $78.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.45 billion to $80.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $17.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Target from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.97.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,849,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Target has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

In related news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,736 shares of company stock worth $3,466,370. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank raised its position in Target by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Target by 62.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

