Tate & Lyle (TATE) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 730.91 ($9.55).

TATE opened at GBX 759.60 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 596.20 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58).

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

